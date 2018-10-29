Full steam ahead for Padiham's annual model railway exhibition

Train enthusiasts will be in for a treat when the 18th annual model railway exhibition pulls into Padiham.

The event takes place on Saturday from 10am until 4pm and is being held at the schoolrooms in Padiham's Unitarian Church.

This year's Gauge 1 layout will be bigger than ever with live steam, radio-controlled locomotives on display.

There will also be N gauge, 0 gauge and a 16mm which will be powered by lead acid batteries, plus Playmobil for children to play with.

Homemade refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Admission £3.50; £1.50 for children.

Further details by ringing 01282 773336.