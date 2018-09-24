Full steam ahead for free rides on Thompson Park's miniature railway

Free rides on Thompson Park's popular miniature railway will be available to everyone this Sunday.

The concession has been made after wet weather forced the cancellation of previous planned free rides.

Mike Bailey, honorary secretary of Thompson Park Miniature Railway, said: "During the year we run two events where we give free rides to children when they participate in our Teddy Bear's Picnic and Super Heroes Sunday.

"Due to poor and very wet weather on both these Sundays this year we had to cancel these events. So instead we propose to run free rides to everyone on Sunday September 30th between noon and 4pm."