Fuel tanks arrive at landmark Burnley site set to be home for petrol station, Spar shop and Starbucks Coffee

These amazing images show the installation of the fuel tanks for the new petrol station that is being built on a landmark site in Burnley.

The photographs show the fuel tanks being lowered into the ground at the Barracks Road site that will be home to a four pump filling station, Spar shop and Starbucks Coffee.

The fuel tank is carefully lowered into the ground.

The pictures were taken by Andrew Hargreaves, site manager for Barnfield Construction, who are working on the major development for Euro Garages. The company acquired the site, which was home to St Teresa's RC Church and the General Havelock pub, last year.

The name of the two retailers who will open on the site at Gannow Top were only confirmed yesterday by a spokesman for Euro Garages.

The hugely popular Starbucks brand is expected to be a pull for many customers from Burnley and the surrounding area who are prepared to travel for the range of coffees, drinks and snacks that are the company's trademark.

At the moment the nearest Starbucks are situated in Clitheroe and Blackburn.

Workmen prepare to examine the fuel tank which is now in place in its new home.

The ambitious project is expected to create up to 40 jobs and due to be finished in time for summer.

Negotiations with Lancashire County Council regarding the highways issues that need to be sorted out are currently taking place.

Demolition work began in January and the landscape of the town was changed forever when the church and the former General Havelock pub were torn down.

An original planning statement predicted around 100 vehicle movements each way in a peak time hour.

Access to the facility is scheduled to be off Barracks Road opposite the current gym.

The Euro Garages spokesman added that dedicated turning lanes would be created at the entrance to the new site to ease the flow of traffic in both directions.

The spokesman added: "While this is mainly a roadside facility we are aware there is a wider community of people living close to the site who will greatly benefit from the facilities on offer."

The demolition of St Teresa's and the attached priest's house marked the end of an era as the church has stood at the gateway entrance to Burnley for around 40 years.

The red brick building went up for sale in October, 2017, as part of a review of sweeping changes for churches in Burnley and Padiham by the Bishop of Salford in the wake of decreasing numbers and a drop in ordained priests.

The sale of the church building was completed in February, 2017, after the Diocese said that an exploration of alternative uses for the building had failed to come up with an answer.