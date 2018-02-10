From Wonderland to New York.. students let their imagination run riot

Imaginative students have showed off their artistic talents in response to an Art and Words inspired project.

Year 11 students at Padiham's Shuttleworth College have created imaginative artwork as they aim for the top grades in their GCSE's this year.

Jessica Robinson used 'Alice in Wonderland' as her inspiration, Rebecca Black concentrated on 'Love and Relationships' while Ria Kelly's creation was based on New York and body image.

Head of Creative Technologies Charlotte Walsh said: "Every year the students more than impress me with their GCSE artwork.

"These Year 11s haven't disappointed me and I cannot wait to see their final portfolios of work on exhibit later in the year."