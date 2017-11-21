From Burnley with love...school jumpers are students' gift to their peers in Malawi

Jumpers donated by a school in Burnley are winging their way to students in Malawi.



Sir John Thursby Community College was left with a stockpile of different coloured jumpers year 11 students chose to wear in the past.

Now, as the jumpers they wear will always be the same colour, they were left with a surplus of brand new tops in a variety of colours.

So rather than let them gather dust, they decided to donate them to the Friends of Mulanje Orphans, a community based programme that supports over 3,500 children through a network of 14 centres in Malawi.

The jumpers will be given to students attending the Friends of Mulanje Orphans Independent Secondary School.

Representatives of the charity, that was set up in 2000, went along to the school to be presented with the jumpers.

Covering all aspects of children's welfare, including health through an outreach clinic, formal and informal education, food security and production, the programme is run by just 300 volunteers.

The charity also covers pre-school, out of school activities and further learning through play schools, computer, driving and tailoring schools.

Materials for schools and personal items, such as soap, blankets, clothes and mosquito nets are also provided by the charity.

For more information about the charity go to www.fomo.co.uk