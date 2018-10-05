From Burnley to Uganda for fund-raising foursome

Four dedicated employees from across The Calico Group are undertaking a trip of a lifetime that will change the lives of many young people in Uganda.



Through the VMM International scheme, the group – Chanelle Moore and Rebecca Fecitt, recovery practitioners for Delphi Medical, Olivia Preston, administrator for Delphi Medical, and Kashifa Mubarak, customer service adviser for The Calico Group – have set off to the African country to provide support as teaching assistants in a primary school.

As part of their commitment to raise funds that will contribute towards the cost of their trip, the group has organised a number of fund-raising activities.

Over several months, the group reached its target of £6,000 through a number of fun events, including an inter-company hockey tournament, and a special cake sale for staff based at The Calico Group’s Burnley offices.

The group will be volunteering in Uganda for three weeks, and will have a unique opportunity to experience life and culture in Uganda.

The Uganda volunteer programme is open to staff from across The Calico Group as a personal development opportunity every year, and the three week trip is considered working time.

Staff from across The Calico Group provide support to volunteers throughout the fund-raising period to ensure they reach their target.

Olivia Preston said: “I am very much looking forward to our trip to Uganda. I have been doing more research into the school I will be working at which has got me a little more excited, especially looking at the pictures. It is now beginning to feel real.

“I feel lucky that I am travelling with three other girls I know and have become good friends with through this opportunity. We have all worked extremely hard reaching our individual fundraising target of £1,500. However, we all got there in the end and enjoyed helping each other working as a team, as well as wonderful support from friends, family and members of the community.

“What I am looking forward to the most is the school experience, diverse trips and embracing the Ugandan culture during this time. This will be a very special experience.”

The volunteers have created a Facebook page to keep people updated about their experiences in Uganda.

To follow their adventures, visit www.facebook.com/adventuresinuganda