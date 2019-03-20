From Burnley to Hogwarts: primary school pupils enjoy magical Quidditch session for World Book Day

Lending a bit of magic to exercise, students at a Burnley primary school have dabbled in a bit of Quidditch, taking part in a fun-filled tournament for World Book Day.

Separated into the famous Harry Potter houses of Hufflepuff, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and Ravenclaw students from Year 3 to Year 6 at Reedley Primary School all took part in the Quidditch sessions, which were led by Enrich Education and which saw the kids really get in the magical spirit of things, dressing up in cloaks sporting their house emblem and zipping around on broomsticks.

The Quidditch session in full flow.

With teachers playing the role of the Snitch and being chased around the hall by seekers, Beaters buzzed around in an attempt to stop the opposition scoring with the Quaffle past the Keeper while the Chasers dodged in an out, evading the Bludgers which came at them from all angles. Energetic and fun barely covered it, according to the teachers who took part.

“I really enjoyed playing Quidditch today with my class because I love Harry Potter!" said Aishah from Year 6. "It was like my dream come true. My favourite part was when we were training and had to try and throw the Quaffle in the hoop.”

Mustafa from Year 5 added: "Quidditch was really good because I felt like Harry Potter and a footballer at the same time. The matches were really fun but really hard; my favourite part was when the golden snitch - Miss Brown - was running around the hall," while Year 3 pupil Ismael added: "I'd love to do it again - it was so much fun! Harry Potter is my favourite character and I dressed up as him for World Book Day."

Fully immersed in the world of Harry Potter, the day only reinforced the students' love of J.K. Rowling's books as they followed up the session by writing 'A Muggle's Guide to Quidditch' for all non-magic folk.