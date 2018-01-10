Fresh appeal for information on teenage girl missing for three days

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for almost three days.

Jamie Louise Nadin-Forrest (14) was last seen at her home in Burnley Monday morning.

Police are now asking the community, particularly in the Duke Bar area, for information about Jamie's whereabouts.

Jamie is described as white, of slim build with long mousy hair tied back in a ponytail.

If you know where Jamie is staying please contact the police on 101 quoting incident reference number LC-20180108-0373.