French twinning group brave the Burnley elements for walking trip

The wet and wild Burnley weather did not deter a group of intrepid ramblers from France.

Some 15 visitors from Burnley's twinned town Vitry-sur-Seine arrived in torrential rain for a three-day walking break with members of Burnley Twinning.

Luckily the weather improved and on the first night everybody gathered at the Vanguard Community Centre for a Jacob's Join meal.

Members of Burnley Twinning put their French guests up in their homes for the duration of the visit and before they left everyone enjoyed another meal together provided by Ark Catering with desserts made by the Burnley Twinners.

Next spring, 30 members from the Jumelage de Vitry will return to Burnley when visits to various places of interest in the area will be arranged for them.

Again they will stay in the homes of members of Burnley Twinning Association.

It is hoped a special evening will also be arranged to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the first signing of the Charter between Vitry and Burnley.