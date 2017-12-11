French student's bonjour to Burnley

A French student has bid au revoir to home and said bonjour to Burnley as he prepares for a new life in England.

Jeremy Tousch, who grew up in Strasbourg, came to study at UCLan in 2015 for the final year of his undergraduate degree in international business and communication, has now landed a job in Burnley.

The 22-year-old who went on to gain a distinction in his MSc marketing management Masters degree has secured a job at Limitless Digital in Billington Road.

Jeremy said: “I always wanted to study in the UK and as UCLan is a partner of the University of Strasbourg, where I began my degree.

“Gaining confidence in my English language skills was hard at first but I met some great friends and worked hard because I knew early on that I wanted to make the UK my home.

“People from Lancashire are so warm and affectionate, I especially like it when they call people ‘love’. I knew I wanted to live in an English speaking country and anticipated travelling after university but I just feel so settled here.”

Jeremy is now a French marketing executive for Limitless Digital and was offered the job six months before he finished his Masters.

The linguist is able to use his French, German and English language skills in his job.