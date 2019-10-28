Freezing temperatures will see gritting teams out in force across Lancashire tonight

Lancashire County Council's gritting teams will be in action again tonight after treating the roads for the first time this winter at the weekend.

The gritters will be out on the main routes with temperatures predicted to fall around freezing at about midnight.

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters which can treat the 1,800 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

County Coun, Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We have around 29,000 tonnes of grit in stock for the coming winter and our highways teams have been busy preparing over recent weeks, ensuring the gritters are serviced and ready, and the grit bins are full.

"The first frost of the season is a good reminder to all of us to make sure that we're prepared – whether that's checking your vehicle by stocking up on screen wash and de-icer, or buying salt from a DIY store to treat any paths around your home.

"We have over 2,600 grit bins and salt heaps across the county, and I'd ask people to make use of them to keep the roads safe, but to use the grit sparingly and responsibly – a little should go a long way. Please also remember that it's for use on the roads, not private paths or driveways, as this can mean there's none left when it's really needed."

Find out more about gritting in Lancashire, and what you can do to prepare for winter at http://www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter.