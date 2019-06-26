Free samples of popular Lancashire tipple will keep visitors fuelled at Padiham on Parade

Crowds at this weekend's Padiham on Parade will be able to sample a tot of a traditional drink that has strong ties with Lancashire.

Free samples of Benedictine liqueur will be dished out to revellers at the event this Saturday. The two day event celebrates everything 1940s and includes displays of vintage vehicles, re-enactments, an RAF fly past, live music and entertainment.

Benedictine holds strong ties with the town, especially with the armed forces of Lancashire through the East Lancashire Regiment.

The regiment were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, during the First World War and drank it with hot water to keep them warm in the trenches. The battalion developed a taste for the drink and brought it home once the war ended, where it is to this day still a popular tipple in Burnley and Padiham.

Philippe Jouhaud, Marketing Director for Benedictine Liqueur, said: “Given our long history with the people of Lancashire, we are delighted to be welcomed again at Padiham and Parade to showcase Benedictine and discuss its heritage.

"We are hugely proud of our relationship with the East Lancashire Regiment, and are incredibly grateful for the support the county has shown us over the years."