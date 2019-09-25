Free cancer advice and support is coming to Burnley

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visting Burnley next month with cancer information specialists on hand to answer any questions.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by the mobile unit, which will located outside McDonalds in Burnley town centre on Saturday, October 5th, from 10am until 5pm.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month Macmillan is encouraging people to also be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the UK, with more than 62,000 cases reported every year. It is more common in women over 50. Men can also get breast cancer, but this is rare.

Breast cancer survival is improving and has doubled in the last 40 years in the UK.

Anna Murchie, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference. Don’t be scared if you have symptoms. Get them checked.”

See your doctor if you have any of these symptoms:

- A lump in the breast

- Dimpling of the skin or thickening in the breast tissue

- A lump or swelling in the armpit.

- A change in the size or shape of the breast

- A nipple that’s turned in (inverted)

- A rash (like eczema) on the nipple

- Discharge from the nipple

- Pain or discomfort in the breast that doesn’t go away, although this is rare.

Anna added: “Most breast changes are not caused by cancer but if you do notice anything that isn’t normal for you, see your doctor. If you do have cancer, the sooner it’s found, the more likely it is to be successfully treated.”

If anybody needs support or just want ssomeone to talk to about breast cancer, call Macmillan Cancer Support free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm) or visit macmillan.org.uk.