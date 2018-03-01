Free admission: Padiham FC's thank-you to emergency services

Padiham FC are offering free entry for members of the emergency services to an upcoming home game in recognition of their hard work and the dedication that they show in serving the local community.



With particularly harsh and perilous weather battering much of the North West, the Storks will not be charging members of the emergency services an entry fee for their match against Irlam FC at the Ruby Civil Arena on Saturday, March 10th at 3pm.

"We’d like to reward members of the emergency services for the great work they do in the worst situations by giving all members free entry to our game on 10th March," said Darren Outhwaite, the club's Media and Communications Manager. "We’d just like to give something back as a community club."

Tickets to the match cost £6 for adults, £3 for concessions, and are free for under-16s and members of the emergency services, with the club also offering half-price admission for anyone who presents a Premier League season ticket.