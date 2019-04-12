Fourth landmark pub in Burnley goes up for sale

A fourth landmark pub in Burnley has gone on the market.

The Ploughman's Table, which is better known as Bentley Wood Farm, is part of the Milton Pubs chain and is on the market with a price tag of £540,000.

It is also available on a Free of Tie lease agreement to anyone who wishes to take the business over without buying the property.

Anyone who opted for the lease agreement would have to sign up for a minimum of 10 years.

Bentley Wood operated as a Harvester until it was taken over by the Milton pubs chain in 2017.

Bentley Wood Farm is the fourth pub in Burnley to go on the market in recent weeks. Last month town centre drinkers were shocked to learn that The Brun Lea was being put on the market.

A popular Wetherspoons, it is part of a portfolio of 20 being sold by the pub giant.

Set in a semi rural location in its own 1.53 acre grounds, Bentley Wood Farm is located on Accrington Road just past junction nine of the M65, opposite the Network 65 Business Park.

On the ground floor the bar area has a feature fireplace, beamed ceiling and the area is furnished with timber tables and chairs and bays of fixed seating.

The dining room includes a conservatory style extension, that has become the trademark of the pub, and the first floor includes overspill for 30 diners.

The kitchen boasts a range of stainless steel catering equipment including a 'dumb waiter,' wash area, prep area, walk-in refrigeration and freezer.

Private living accommodation offers two bedrooms, a living room/kitchen and bathroom.

In the basement there is a beer cellar and storeroom.

The premises licence allows for the sale of alcohol from 7am to 1am Monday to Sunday with a performance of dance, live and recorded music from from 10am to 12-30am Monday to Sunday.

Also on the market is The Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road. The pub featured in a documentary about football hooliganism several years ago and Eastenders star Danny Dyer filmed a programme called Real Football Factories where he attended a meeting of the so-called Burnley Suicide Squad.

The third pub to go on the market was The Dugdale Arms in Dugdale Road, another large pub set it in its own grounds.

