Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Whilst in attendance, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used one foam extinguisher to put out the fire.

Major road into Burnley closed for a month after sink hole appeared almost ready to re-open

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service can help business owners understand their responsibilities in relation to fire safety in premises. The service also offers advice to ensure that the risk of fire in your workplace is minimised.