News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Four fire engines sent to tackle commercial premises fire in Nelson

Four fire engines from Nelson, Burnley and Colne were mobilised to a commercial building fire on Glen Way in Brierfield, Nelson.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 8:26 am

Whilst in attendance, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used one foam extinguisher to put out the fire.

The fire started around 7pm on Saturday.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes.

Four fire crews were mobilised

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
'Significant gas leak' in Padiham leads to closure of road

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service can help business owners understand their responsibilities in relation to fire safety in premises. The service also offers advice to ensure that the risk of fire in your workplace is minimised.

NelsonBurnleyColneBrierfield