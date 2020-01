Four fire engines were called to the scene of a blaze in a commercial kitchen yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Barnoldswick, Earby and Colne used a hosereel to extinguish the fire at the premises in Gisburn Road, Barnoldswick.

Firefighters also wore four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the fire which broke out just before 2pm.

No-one was injured and the cause of the blaze is now being investigated.