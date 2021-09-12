Four fire crews tackle large blaze at derelict building in Burnley
A large fire broke out early this morning at a derelict building in Burnley.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 2:58 pm
Updated
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 3:04 pm
Four fire engines from Burnley, Padiham and Nelson responded to the fire at the former commercial premises Holmes Street.
The fire was located in the atrium of the building. Crews used six breathing apparatus and two hose reels to bring the fire under control, and were still at the scene some hours later.