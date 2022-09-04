News you can trust since 1877
Four fire crews spend nearly two hours fighting blaze at commercial premises in Colne

Four fire engines from Colne, Nelson and Burnley attended a commercial building fire on North Valley Road in Colne on Saturday evening.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 7:00 pm

The fire involved a large quantity of tyres, which affected the side of the building.

Firefighters, wearing two breathing apparatus, used one hose reel jet, an angle grinder and a tool kit to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Four fire crews tackled a commercial fire in Colne

It is not known at this stage how the fire started.

