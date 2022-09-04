Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire involved a large quantity of tyres, which affected the side of the building.

Firefighters, wearing two breathing apparatus, used one hose reel jet, an angle grinder and a tool kit to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Four fire crews tackled a commercial fire in Colne

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...