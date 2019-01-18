Four-bedroom Lancashire mansion with additional annex and helipad on the market for £1.15m

All homes have a few prerequisites. A place to sleep tends to be welcome, as does a place to cook food and perhaps a bathroom or two. These are the essentials, the musts. Then again, one could almost argue that musts are all relative. And, let's face it, if you own a helicopter, suddenly a helipad is a must. Luckily, this five-bedroom £1.15m Lancashire mansion has one.

Set within three acres of private gated landscaped grounds, Ansdell is very classically mansion-y home, with vast, sprawling rooms, delicately manicured gardens, and more double bedrooms than most NHS hospitals, but it is also the ideal property for someone who favours privacy despite it being so ostentatious in the square-footage department.

First thing's first: one must park their car. Luckily, there is a four-car heated garage (I didn't even realise garages came with heating - how the other half live, eh?) with electric doors to house your various Bentleys or the Rolls Royce which you only take out on weekends.

Then again, why drive when you can fly? I feel like I must reiterate at this stage that this home has a helipad. The kind of thing Tony Stark has on the side of his skyscraper. An actual helipad.

Anyway.

With secure perimeter fencing, CCTV, and controllable exterior lighting, Ansdell is a mini-fortress, permitting only the Ansdell elite (or those travelling by chopper) to enter. There's also an intercom-operated electric gate so you can definitely make sure that it really is the pizza delivery bloke before opening the gates.

Once one has gained access to this veritable Fort Knox, however, it's decidedly lovely, with the reception hallway - a picture of light wood and plush cream carpeting - leading off into a dining room with exposed brick and the home's huge lounge, which comes with its own feature fireplace that houses a log burning stove. As secure as a bank vault it may not be, but it is as large as one.

Off the lounge is a charming orangery of which you can take full advantage when that Chorley sun comes bursting through, surveying your garden and the views of the countryside beyond, while for those nights when warmth and a spot of cosy nest-making in a little sitting room is in order, Ansdell also happily provides with another separate lounge which frankly looks purpose-built for some high-class hibernation when the weather takes a turn.

The heart of the home, Ansdell's open-plan kitchen is a chef's dream, and we all know what hungry work helicopter-flying can be, am I right? Anyways, granite work surfaces, top-end appliances, and clean-cut tiles make for a happy place to whip up just about anything once you've landed.

Or, if you're chopper-ing off to work and you've not had time for breakfast, grab a bit of toast to wolf down at 2,000 feet. We've all been there. (Too much helicopter chat? No, no; what am I saying... the place has a helipad, for goodness sake.)

Up the bespoke staircase is where the house really becomes a home, with two of the property's four double bedrooms - with adjoining en suites and dressing rooms, naturally - offering more floor space than you can shake a tape measure at.

For those looking to stay away from any creaks in the staircase so as not to wake anyone when they get in from a late night helicopter flight, there are also two ground floor bedrooms. And don't worry, en suites and dressing rooms are still provided.

Space outside, much like inside, is not object. The bowling-green perfect gardens also include space for a large children's adventure play area, a stunning ornamental pond, and a large enclosed stable along with a store/tack area ready to be put to good use by those keen to shun the chopper and the myriad cars in the vast garage. Plus, you can still tell people you've got a mustang.

As if one massive house wasn't enough, Ansdell also comes with an annex as well, providing an ideal place to stick a troublesome teenager or a live-in helicopter pilot until you pass those pesky copter exams. With its own lounge, fitted kitchen with appliances, bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a three-piece shower room, it should just about do the trick.

For more information, head to: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49423838?search_identifier=5ea6e714f0bf72f1a5d6c809d54b3250