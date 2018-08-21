Former Rosegrove engine workers visit Towneley Hall End of the Line exhibition

Three former Rosegrove engine workers have paid a visit to Towneley Hall to experience the End of the Line exhibition currently on display and commemorating 50 years since the end of steam traction on British railways.

Invited by the exhibition's compiler, Tony Mitchell, and the photographer, Stuart James, the three men spent a very "interesting" two hours casting their minds back to their time working on steam locomotives, which were first pioneered in Great Britain in the 1800s and represented one of the Industrial Revolution's core technological advances, enabling Britain to emerge as one of the world's major economic powerhouses.

Ex-engine workers Peter Forest, Jim Walker, and Alan Robson enjoyed the exhibition - which opened on July 9th and will run until September 30th, featuring exclusive photographs from the era as well as collections from local enthusiasts - very much as they exchanged memories of life on the railway 50 years ago.

So far, the exhibition has proved to be a great success, with hundreds of viewers having headed over the Towneley Hall to see the material for themselves.

For more information, head to http://towneley.org.uk/events/end-of-the-line/