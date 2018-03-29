Former Radio 1 DJ brings 90s Dance Anthems to Burnley

Former Radio 1 DJ Dave Pearce takes over Mode this weekend for a night of club classics and trance anthems.



Best known for his iconic Sunday night Dance Anthems show, his voice was synonymous with a UK club scene unrivalled across the globe.

“This really was an incredible era to be a DJ and a clubber. The sense of euphoria and togetherness in the big trance nights was overwhelming.

"It’s sad to see the state of the British club scene today. Give me somebody going nuts with a glowstick on a podium over somebody shuffling in a corner on their mobile phone any day! The music was great and above all the nights were fun and unpretentious.

“Despite the sad decline of UK clubbing, big up to those who are still putting on great nights and trying to keep the vibe alive.”

Tonight’s line-up also features Rob Cain, Kenty, Just Jorge, Brian Murphy and Mark Johnstone.

Dave Pearce’s 90 Dance Anthems comes to Mode on Friday, 11-45pm until 8am. Tickets £6 – £15. Search ‘Mode’ on Facebook for more information.