Former pub's new life as apartments

A landmark former Burnley pub is the latest in town to begin a new life as apartments.

The former Plane Tree Hotel in Westgate has been converted into six high-end apartments, and has been given a complete makeover, inside and out.

Before the refurbishment

The dilapidated building had become an eyesore in recent years, but developer Marc Karoo says he is pleased with the transformation.

He said: “We have spent a lot of money refurbishing the building, which should massively improve the outlook on one of the main routes into Burnley town centre.

“Two of the apartments are already let with four remaining.”

The Grade II listed pub, one of Burnley’s most recognisable buildings, has been in disrepair for sometime, but could soon have a whole new look.

Built as a house in the early 19th Century by Mr William Hopwood, the building won Burnley Civic Trust’s Most Improved Building in the late 1980s.

It was put on the market in 1999 with an asking price of £200,000 but was shut down in 2004 and stripped of its temporary licence following police objections.

