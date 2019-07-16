Former popular Padiham restaurant goes on market with half-a-million-pound price tag

A former Padiham restaurant, that closed down earlier this year after almost 30 years serving customers, has gone on the market with a half-a-million-pound price tag.

Mamma Mia Italian restaurant was one of the town's longest established businesses and news of its closure sent shockwaves through the town.

Hundreds of people expressed their sadness at the news on social media after the couple who owned the business, Sylvia and Antonino Seminara, announced they would be closing down.

Speaking today about the difficult decision to close the popular restaurant Sylvia said: "We have lived at the restaurant since 1994 when my sons were very young.

"We managed to work downstairs while the children were close by.

"Tony was 60 in January and has worked from being 11 so we felt that the time was right to take a well earned break so we can enjoy some time together.

"Although we have been together all the time we were working a six, sometimes seven day week."

Sylvia added that the hundreds of messages they had received from customers and friends had left them 'overwhelmed' and they felt that if they had given warning of the closure they would have been talked out of it.

Sylvia, who has worked in the restaurant business for 42 years, said: "At the moment we are enjoying our time out and we have no intentions of ever working again but never say never."

Mamma Mia was initially launched in Read but then moved to the former Crossways in Padiham, a locally listed and well known building in Whalley Road, Padiham.

The property was once a doctor's surgery and had also operated as a variety of restaurants and a children's home.

The imposing property, which is a landmark in Padiham and locally listed, is on the market with the commercial arm of Petty's estate agents and 'offers over' £499,000 are being sought for it.

The property, set in 0.56 acres, has a dining area that seated between 40 to 50 people and there is also a bar, take-away facilities at the rear of the premises, a commercial kitchen and cold store.

The first floor boasts a spacious five bedroom flat with ensuite bedrooms, lounge and kitchen.

The property also has burglar and fire alarms and an external CCTV system. Externally there is a large garden and 19 space car park.

The premises are suitable for various uses including leisure, hospitality, care/medical and residential, subject to obtaining appropriate planning consent.

Sylvia added that the building could be converted into an amazing home but it was just too big for them.