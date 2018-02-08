Former nightclub set to become luxury apartments

A former Burnley nightclub is to be transformed into luxury apartments.

The once popular Lava Ignite club in Hammerton Street is to be converted into 26 flats, with an office and gym space, after Burnley Borough Council approved plans submitted by Steven McPherson of Hammerton Ltd.

The site, which will be renamed The Foundry, will include “large, luxurious, high-quality apartments for the higher end of the market.”

The development is the latest chapter in a long and varied history for the Grade II listed mill, which was built in 1823 as a cotton spinning mill.

It will see a mixture of one and two-bed homes constructed on the first and second floor of the Grade II-listed building.

The ground floor could be used for commercial purposes or as a gym for residents, according to the applicant.

Lava and Ignite was a hugely popular part of Burnley’s nightlife when it was open from 2003 to 2014, attracting thousands of clubbers each week.

The twin nightclub was previously known as The Works and Chicago Rock Cafe when it opened in 2000 after a £5m. renovation.

The nightclubs were not the only leisure pursuit hosted in the mill. From 1882 to 1905, when a southern part of the complex was added, an ice skating rink known as “The Prince of Wales Rink” and later “The Jubilee Rink” proved popular.

The building was also used as an iron works and foundry for industrialist James Proctor.

The development would be the most latest former Burnley drinking establishment to be converted into accommodation.

Other former watering holes to call time and open as apartments include the Plane Tree Hotel and the Cross Keys in Burnley town centre, as well as numerous others around the town.