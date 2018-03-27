Former homeless people complete training programme

A group of former homeless people from Emmaus Burnley has completed an NVQ training programme to boost their skills and employability.

Fourteen companions – who now live and work at Emmaus Burnley – completed the NVQ Level 2 Certificate in Warehousing and Storage training programme.

The training covered team working, safe working practices and keeping a warehouse clean.

Andrew McKnight, a companion at Emmaus Burnley who completed the course, said: “At first I wasn’t keen, as I was a bit nervous about starting the course, but when I saw the support offered I decided to join. It has really helped me out and I now have an NVQ accredited qualification.”

The training course was delivered on-site at Emmaus Burnley’s charity shops and community training room by Vic Karmazyn from KBA NVQ in association with West Lancashire College.

Vic added: “Having worked with companions at Emmaus on and off for the last seven years, I am very pleased with the success rate of these learners and this group did not let me down! It was a total pleasure to meet, teach and get to know these companions.”

Training is part of a wider package of support that is offered to all Emmaus Burnley companions. Emmaus staff members work with companions to develop personal action plans and offer assistance to achieve their personal goals.

Jemma Caffrey, Key Support Manager at Emmaus Burnley, said: “I am delighted with the achievements of everyone who took part in the NVQ course. As well as equipping participants with new skills and an accredited qualification, the course also boosted confidence levels and team work.”

Emmaus Burnley supports formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The charity operates two social enterprises in Burnley and Accrington with all the money raised used to support the community of people who live and work at Emmaus Burnley.

To find out more or support Emmaus Burnley head to www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley. Anybody who would like to get involved or donate an item, can call 01282 430 860 or visit the Emmaus Burnley Superstore in Ivy Street.