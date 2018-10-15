Former Clarets manager is special guest at charity sportsman’s dinner

Burnley legend Stan Ternent will be a guest speaker at a sportsman’s dinner helping to raise money for youth charity The Prince’s Trust.

Nelson-based Daisy Group – which provides telecommunications, IT and cloud services to businesses across the UK – is hosting the special event at Turf Moor as part of its participation in The Prince’s Trust “Million Makers” scheme.

Known for his old-school approach, Stan will share a rare insight into his fascinating career, while guests will also get the chance to put questions to him during a special Q&A.

The night, which takes place on Friday, November 23rd and includes a luxury three-course meal, will also feature a performance from celebrity impressionist Mike Maguire and a charity auction, giving guests the chance to win a signed Burnley shirt.

Tickets for the event, which will take place in the 1882 Lounge, are priced at £40 per person. Guests must be 18 or over.

Tables will seat a maximum of 10 people and can be reserved, if required.

For further details or to purchase tickets, email knockout.events@daisygroup.com or call event organiser Andrew Frost on 07792 064477.