Former Claret will make guest appearance at charity footy day

Former Claret Leighton James will make a guest appearance at a charity football tournament later this month.

The former Burnley and Wales International player will be at the charity event at Padiham Football Club on Saturday, May 26th.

Organiser Daryl Graham stages the event annually to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, a charity close to his heart as his grandfather and also a close friend and well known Padiham man, Martin Simm, were both cared for there.

Daryl said: "The hospice is a great charity that needs funds to continue the great work it does."

This year the event is being sponsored by Colne Tyre Centre and attractions include three games of football followed by a grand final, face painting, a bouncy castle and fairground rides, a raffle, tombola and auction, crafts, cakes and an Asian treats stand.

In the evening the band Bright City Lights will play to round off the day.

Donations are welcome on the day.