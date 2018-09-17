Former Burnley woman was a bride on the run...all for a good cause

A bride and her groom banished wedding day nerves by taking part in the Burnley parkrun just hours before taking their vows.



Faron Jones and her fiance Gareth Case wanted to do something different to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society, a cause they are both passionate about.

Faron and Gareth after tying the knot.

And the idea to take part in the parkrun on their wedding day was certainly different and helped them to raise the grand total of £735.

Both 25, Faron sported a tutu and Gareth wore a top hat for the run and the couple were supported by family and friends, many of whom travelled from the Midlands to take part in the run and also show their support.

Faron said: "One of our friends recently had a foot operation but insisted she power walked one lap in support.

"We were cheered on by the crowd and also fellow runners too."

The run was held in the grounds of Towneley Hall which was also the venue for the couple's wedding.

Former Burnley woman Faron is a nurse who specialises in dementia care at The Harbour mental health hospital in Blackpool.

Faron, who went to Ightenhill Primary and Hameldon High schools, said: "We are great supporters of Parkrun and it’s positive impact on mental and physical health and it’s link with dementia charities, and feel privileged that we were able to take part in such a community event on our wedding day.

"I have seen what a difference proper care and vital research can have on an individuals and their families life, and how someone affected by dementia can still live well with the right support."

The couple met in freshers' week at Lancaster University and now live in Preston. Gareth is now studying for a PhD in Maths at the university.

If you would like to male a donation please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/weddingparkrun.