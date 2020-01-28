Former Burnley pub to go under auctioneer's hammer for second time

A former Burnley pub and restaurant is to go under the auctioneer's hammer for a second time at a reduced guide price of just £125,000.

The old Black Bull in Marsden Road, Burnley, was more recently used as an Indian restaurant. The property is located close to the junction with Briercliffe Road.

The substantial property is up for sale with a guide price of £125,000 with Pugh Auction's sale to be held at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester next month. The property had a guide price of £160,000 when it last went to auction back in December.

The accommodation briefly comprises dining area and bar together with an open plan kitchen, rear storage and w/c facilities. The first floor offers an additional dining area/function room with bar and further w/c facilities. In addition, the first floor also provides living accommodation comprising two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen.

The auction will take place on February 25th.