Former Burnley pub to be sold at auction

A guide price of £270,000 has been attached to a former Burnley pub which goes up for auction on Tuesday.

Bentley Wood Farm, in Accrington Road, is described as a two-storey property that includes a two-bedroom manager's apartment, a dining area with space for 80 covers, professional stainless steel kitchen, bar area, car parking for 74 vehicles and extensive beer garden and comes with the added benefit of a premises licence.

The property is scheduled to come under the hammer at Pugh Auctions's sale to be held at the AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester.