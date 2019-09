The former Junction public house in Rosegrove is to be sold at auction next month.



The property, in Rosegrove Lane, has the benefit of planning permission to convert into four residential dwellings comprising three double-bedroom units and one three-bedroom apartment.

The property, which is need of a full upgrade and refurbishment is being put up for auction with a guide price of £100,000.

The auction, run by Sutton Kersh, takes place on Thursday, October 31st.