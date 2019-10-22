Former Burnley classmates reunited for first time in four decades

The clock was turned back to 1981 for a reunion of classmates from a former Burnley school.

Around 50 people who were students at the former St Theodore's RC High School sixth form gathered for the reunion on Saturday.

Former classmates from St Theodore's sixth form in Burnley gather for a reunion.

Held at the 110 Club, the venue for many school discos and parties, the evening was a huge success and looks set to become an annual event.

One former student summed up the night by saying: "I had often wondered what a reunion would be like.

"Now I know and it confirms Burnley was the making of us all."

Former students travelled from across different parts of the UK, including Oxfordshire, Yorkshire and Manchester, for the gathering which was organised by Matthew Sykes who now lives in Sheffield.

Former classmates and their families celebrated at a 36 year reunion of the former St Theodore's sixth form in Burnley

He came up with the idea for the reunion after looking through old school photographs prompted him to wonder what had happened to his former pals, many of whom he had not seen since they left the school in 1983.

Matthew said: "What a fantastic night it was. It was great to see so many people, we had a lot of catching up to do.

"We all may be a lot older but we are basically the same people inside."

Matthew's lifelong friend Ian Moore, who also attended 'St Ted's,' put together a special playlist of 80's music for the evening which got everyone on their feet dancing.

Best friends and former classmates for over 40 years are Pauline Nelson (left) and Sue Plunkett

Several people were joined by their partners and children who all tucked into a potato pie supper.

And a unique souvenir of the night was created by a former pupil who painted a rock depicting the date of the reunion and a West Highland terrier wearing the school uniform.