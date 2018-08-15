Former Burnley chippy king Geoff celebrates landmark birthday

A man who ran a fish and chip shop that became known as "the best in Burnley" has celebrated his 90th birthday.

And in recognition of his long career, Geoff Holloway was presented with a cake decorated with pages from the Burnley Express made from sugar paper.

The fish and chip cake made for Geoff's 90th birthday by his step granddaughter, Sarah Mason.

The pages showed the news from day before he was born as he arrived in the world on a Sunday and the Express never had an edition on that day.

The cake was made by Geoff's step granddaughter, Sarah Mason, who also topped it with fish, chips and peas made from cake and fondant icing.

Sarah said: "He was thrilled to bits with both the party and the cake."

Born in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Geoff joined the military police in the Royal Air Force where he met his late wife Sarah, who was known as Sally. The couple lived in Bury where Geoff worked as a butcher and became manager of several shops.

They moved to Burnley in 1965 and bought Church Street chippy and five years later they bought a former doctor's surgery in Ormerod Road and converted the premises into the Ormerod Hotel.

In 1972, they sold the hotel and chippy, and moved to Stanbury Drive.

The later bought Elm Street chip shop, which they ran until 1974 when the shop was sold and they became tenants of a pub in Accrington called The Richmond.

When the Towneley Street chippy in Burnley went on the market couple decided to leave the pub and return to the business they loved.

They owned the shop until 1993 when Geoff was 65.

And although they sold the business Geoff continued to work there for another 21 years until he was 86.

The shop became known as Holloway's Chippy and it is still called that today.

Geoff was President of the Burnley and District Fish Fryers Federation for 25 years and he enjoyed helping his fellow businessman in the trade including teaching them how to fry, do their book keeping and food hygiene.

He was also active in promoting fair pricing from suppliers.

Treasurer of the masonic lodge in Burnley for 20 years, Geoff also had a large circle of friends and an active social life. He loved dancing and was a regular attendee at many dinner dances and social gatherings.

Geoff, who recently moved from Burnley to a nursing home in Northampton celebrated his landmark birthday with family and friends including his son Paul, daughter Tracy, two granddaughters and great grandson.

He is also looking forward to the arrival of a second great grandchild.