Former Burnley bank to become American diner

The former Santander Bank premises in Burnley town centre looks set to get a taste of the USA.



An application has been submitted to Burnley Council for a change of use approval for the opening of an American diner and ice cream parlour.

The applicant, Miss Francesca Southern, of Wycoller Avenue, Burnley, states that she believes the diner, at 64 St James’s Street, Burnley, would be "an asset" for the town centre.

The application states that the intended opening times would be 7am to 7pm.

The change of use application will go before the council’s planning committee for consideration.