Former Brunshaw shops to be transformed into modern apartments

A £1.3m. renovation project is underway on the Brunshaw Estate in Burnley to transform 20 former shops and maisonettes into modern apartments to suit all ages.



The first floor 3-bedroomed maisonettes will be refurbished into 10 two-bedroom apartments, with each property featuring an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom, an A-rated boiler, a driveway to rear, balcony access and more.

The ground floor shops will be converted into 10 one-bedroomed level access apartments with open plan lounges and modern white gloss kitchens, level access shower rooms and more.

Work on the development is being carried out by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction with a completion date of March 31st this year.

This new phase is an extension of the on-going development across the Brunshaw Estate, with £2.5m spent to date and an additional programme due to commence in April.

Lisa Bell, Calico Homes development manager, said: “Working in partnership with Burnley Borough Council and Homes England, Calico Homes and Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction are delighted to be able to redevelop 20 units on Brunshaw Avenue.

“The condition of the units was detracting from the positive aesthetic impact being made from the recent improvements made on other parts of the Brunshaw Estate by Calico Homes and causing issues around anti-social behaviour to existing residents.

“Calico Homes is always striving to improve the quality of properties in the area and investing in local communities to provide our customers with a positive environment in which to live.”