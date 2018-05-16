Former Brierfield student's flying visit back to school

A former Pendle student returned to his old school with a very special delivery this week.

Corporal Husnain Mohammed from RAF Halton, Aylesbury, took the RAF100 Baton to Marsden Heights Community College, as part of the UK-wide RAF100 celebrations.

The RAF100 Baton presented to students.

Cpl Mohammed was joined at the event by his former teacher, Michael Carradice, who has seen Husnain go from not fulfilling his potential in school, to being a role model for the current students.

Cpl Mohammed presented the RAF100 Baton to students during an assembly and spoke to them about his experiences from the classroom to the RAF.

The RAF is marking 100 years of Service with the RAF100 celebrations – 100 days of events, activities and other initiatives running nationwide from April to the end of September.

The RAF100 Baton Relay is taking the campaign to communities in every region of the UK, carried by 20 RAF sports associations, serving RAF personnel, reservists such as Husnain Mohammed, RAF Air Cadets and veterans.

This week’s event is part of wider RAF celebrations across Lancashire, as the region is hugely significant to the RAF. Troops were trained at, and set off from, Blackpool airport during the Second World War.

Cpl Mohammed said: “I am truly honoured to be involved in the RAF100 Baton relay. Coming back to my old school, representing the RAF is something I could never have imagined.

“I hope that today has encouraged the current crop of students to look into the amazing training and career opportunities across the RAF. I can honestly say it is a brilliant place to develop on both a professional and personal level.”

Mr Carradice, former teacher at Marsden Heights Community College said: “I cannot express how proud I am of Husnain. From not fulfilling his potential in class he has joined the RAF and developed into a fine young man and role model for all the students in this school. Despite doubting him, Husnain has proved me wrong and forged a brilliant career within the RAF.”

Cpl Gareth Johnson said: “In our 100th year we want to showcase the vital role the RAF continues to play in defending the British people and protecting our nation’s interests.

“Launched on April 1st, the celebrations are a fitting recognition and thank you to the exceptional dedication, spirit and achievements of our men and women.

“Husnain is part of this success and we are delighted that he has taken time out to speak to the students today. The British public is more diverse than ever, therefore it is vital that our force demonstrates this. The greatest legacy of the RAF100 will be its ability to inspire a whole new generation, hopefully events like today will add to this.”