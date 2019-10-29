Former allotments site next to popular Burnley pub goes on market for £275,000

A former allotments site in Burnley is up for sale with a price tag of £275,000.

The site, which is sandwiched between Lowerhouse Primary School and Sycamore Farm pub, was established as allotments for many years.

The site as clearance work began in February.

It is up for sale with Pugh and Co and the details list the 1.36 ace site as being suitable for development.

Clearance work began on the site in February, prompting speculation about what was happening there as bulldozers moved in to clear dozens of old sheds, vegetation and trees.

Owned by Lancashire County Council, Gary Pearse, who is the head of estate services, said at the time possible options were being looked at to dispose of the land but there were no specific plans for it.

Pre-application planning advice is contained within the legal pack.

Interested parties should consult direct with Burnley Borough Council, Housing and Development Control, Town Hall, Manchester Road, Burnley or phone 01282 425 011 or email planning@burnley.gov.uk.