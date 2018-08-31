Football pitch included: Lancashire super-home on the market for £1.7m

The opulence of a footballer's life is one many dream of, and a £1.7m Lancashire mansion complete with its own indoor football pitch, sauna, and gym offers anyone with deep enough pockets the chance to live like a world-class athlete.

Boasting all the bells and whistles guaranteed to push any budding star's bling buttons, the five-bedroom super-home immediately puts the lucky owner in the spotlight, with an illuminated driveway carving a path through the property's 2.5 acres of pristine gardens and leading up to a three-car garage just begging to house all kinds of souped-up muscle cars.

With a paddock, eight stables, a tack room, and ancillary accommodation ready-set to house a stable hand, however, the property would also lend itself equally as amicably to equestrian fans - perhaps one for famed horse-racing enthusiast and former Liverpool FC striker, Michael Owen, in that case.

The interior, completely refurbished in 2005, features plush decor throughout, a sauna, a gym, and a chef's kitchen loaded with high-tech appliances: all ready-made for anyone seeking a taste of the good life. What's more, the five double bedrooms and three large bathrooms make having people over merely a matter of finding enough guests with whom to enjoy the home bar and expansive games room.

On the market for £1,695,000 and fitted with solar panels to make the most of the sunshine, the property also comes with an integrated Villavent air circulation system and a state-of-the-art invisible perimeter security alarm system to keep any prying football fans from trying out your pitch for themselves.

Form more information, head to: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/45840927?search_identifier=bf11ad20a40325cb0bd81d2a1e08c521