Football hooligans from Burnley hit with World Cup travel ban

A total of 39 football yobs from the Burnley area have had their passports confiscated as police clamp down on potential violence ahead of the World Cup.



The fans, among 69 from across Lancashire affected, are subject to banning orders after being convicted previously of football-related offences and police hope preventing them travelling to Russia will help rule out trouble at the games.

Fans with a football banning order are not allowed to travel to overseas England matches or to go abroad, unless given an exemption.

Police have also warned anyone involved in football-related anti-social behaviour during the World Cup could receive a banning order.

Supt Julian Platt, of Lancashire Police, said: “In the past there has been a small minority of supporters across the country who have engaged in football related disorder at home and abroad.

“Lancashire as part of a national response have visited those individuals and removed their passports where we have had the power to do so.

“We will continue to be part of this joined up approach throughout the tournament.”

Fans following the tournament on TV at home are also being urged by the police to not get carried away in the heat of the moment as England bid for World Cup success for the first time in 52 years.

As part of a concerted campaign on possible disorder during the World Cup, posters and banners are highlighting three key areas of crime that are often associated with major sporting tournaments – domestic abuse, alcohol related violence and drink or drug driving.

Supt Platt added: “We want people to enjoy the World Cup responsibly and the vast majority of people will do that.

“But I want to reassure our communities that any crime linked with the World Cup, be that domestic abuse, alcohol-induced violence or drink or drug driving will simply not be tolerated.

“We understand that people will want to drink alcohol while watching the games but we would urge people to drink responsibly and of course drinking or taking drugs when driving is unacceptable.

“We will continue to carry out regular enforcement activity and take action against those who continue to break the law.”