Foodbank's new year resolution

Pendle Foodbank was given a timely Christmas present thanks to Nelson Post Office and MoneyGram.

The foodbank, based at St Philip’s Church in Leeds Road, Nelson, has received 100 jars of Zacusca, a Romanian vegetable spread mainly consisting of eggplants, cooked beans and red peppers.

Volunteers at the foodbank now want to attract more support from around the area.

Mr Ayaz Vali, who works for MoneyGram covering the NorthWest Post Office agent accounts, said: “The Grassroots at St Philip’s has been running a foodbank for several years, serving many residents from the local area and beyond.

“With the scale of poverty increasing drastically in our neighbourhoods, over the last year, it has become more difficult to re-stock the shelves with donated items.

“In the run-up to the festive season upon us, the manager at Nelson Post Office, Donna Lowe, requested a donation from MoneyGram (a Post Office money transfer service provider) to run a Christmas food bank to support poverty in the local area.

“We were honoured to support such a simple but great initiative. The foodbank is looking for local businesses to get involved and support the ‘Tins on Tuesday’ larder project as donors, volunteers and supporters.

“So far, we have acquired support from Booth’s, Morrisons, Allsorts, Skipton Road Post Office and Barkerhouse Road Pharmacy. We are looking to grow our network as much as possible.”

For more information contact Lynne.Mitchell@blackburn.anglican.org.