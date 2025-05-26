Food hygiene ratings handed to 25 businesses in Lancashire - three establishments fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 12:29 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 1 on April 22.

1. Twisted, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 1 on April 22. | Google

Rated 4 on March 19.

2. The Dilraj, St David's Road North, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 2JU

Rated 4 on March 19. | Google

Rated 2 on March 24.

3. Reggie's, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4EP

Rated 2 on March 24. | Google

Rated 4 on April 15.

4. Courtyard Caffé, High Street, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0ZB

Rated 4 on April 15. | Google

