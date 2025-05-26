When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Twisted, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Rated 1 on April 22.

2 . The Dilraj, St David's Road North, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 2JU Rated 4 on March 19.

3 . Reggie's, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4EP Rated 2 on March 24.