Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 establishments in Lancashire - three businesses receive one star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 17:07 GMT

21 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on December 3.

1. Subway, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU

Rated 4 on December 3. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on December 3.

2. Tai Pan, Deansgate, Blackpool, FY1 1BN

Rated 3 on December 3. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on December 3.

3. Seaside Fish & Chips, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AB

Rated 3 on December 3. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on December 3.

4. Wok Wow, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ

Rated 1 on December 3. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsLancashireRestaurant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice