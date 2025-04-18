Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 establishments in Lancashire - five businesses fail

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

14 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Ali's, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool, FY4 4NY Rated 3 on March 18. | Ali's Photo Sales

2 . Yahgo, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP Rated 3 on March 19. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Pizza 4 U, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AS Rated 1 on March 19. | Google Photo Sales