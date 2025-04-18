Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 establishments in Lancashire - five businesses fail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 13:32 BST

14 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

14 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on March 18.

1. Ali's, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool, FY4 4NY

Rated 3 on March 18. | Ali's

Rated 3 on March 19.

2. Yahgo, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JP

Rated 3 on March 19. | Google

Rated 1 on March 19.

3. Pizza 4 U, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7AS

Rated 1 on March 19. | Google

Rated 1 on March 19.

4. Wok & Roll, Torsway Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 8LD

Rated 1 on March 19. | Wok & Roll

