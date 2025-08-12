When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

31 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Atelier 47, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EY Rated 4 on July 11. | Atelier 47 Photo Sales

2 . Mr Chippy, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1EZ Rated 4 on July 11. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Savannah's of Lytham, Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW Rated 4 on July 11. | Savannah's of Lytham Photo Sales