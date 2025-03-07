When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 27 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Urban Munch Time, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR Rated 3 on February 5.

2 . Pizza Luigi, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AX Rated 2 on February 5.

3 . Seitan Hustle, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6SW Rated 1 on January 30.

4 . The Stags Head, Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, PR3 2AU Rated 4 on February 27.