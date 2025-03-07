Food hygiene fails and passes as 27 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

27 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 27 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 3 on February 5.

1. Urban Munch Time, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR

Rated 3 on February 5. | Google

Rated 2 on February 5.

2. Pizza Luigi, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AX

Rated 2 on February 5. | Google

Rated 1 on January 30.

3. Seitan Hustle, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6SW

Rated 1 on January 30. | Google

Rated 4 on February 27.

4. The Stags Head, Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, PR3 2AU

Rated 4 on February 27. | Google

