Food hygiene fails and passes as 23 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 18:08 BST

23 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

23 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on June 11.

1. Blue Diamond, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF

Rated 5 on June 11. | Google

Rated 1 on May 20.

2. Yummy Open Kitchen, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG

Rated 1 on May 20. | Google

Rated 5 on June 11.

3. Dutton Arms, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BQ

Rated 5 on June 11. | Google

Rated 3 on June 12.

4. Quattro, Great George Street, Preston, PR1 1TJ

Rated 3 on June 12. | Google

