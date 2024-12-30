When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

23 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Yamm, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW Rated 5 on December 19. | Yamm Photo Sales

2 . Starbucks, Talbot Square, Blackpool Rated 5 on December 17. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Gigi's Carvery, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ Rated 5 on December 13. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Albion, Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 0HJ Rated 5 on December 17. | Google Photo Sales