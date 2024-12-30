Food hygiene fails and passes as 23 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:50 GMT

23 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

23 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 5 on December 19.

1. Yamm, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Rated 5 on December 19. | Yamm

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 17.

2. Starbucks, Talbot Square, Blackpool

Rated 5 on December 17. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 13.

3. Gigi's Carvery, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

Rated 5 on December 13. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on December 17.

4. The Albion, Red Bank Road, Bispham, FY2 0HJ

Rated 5 on December 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePubsRestaurantsFood
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice