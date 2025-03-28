Food hygiene fails and passes as 21 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 19:09 BST

21 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 21 Lancashire businesses:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 4 on February 20.

1. Teapot Café, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET

Rated 4 on February 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on February 20.

2. 333 Chinese Takeaway, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AF

Rated 4 on February 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on February 20.

3. Sam's Chippy, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AJ

Rated 3 on February 20. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on February 21.

4. Canton Palace, Watson Road, Blackpool, FY4 3EE

Rated 4 on February 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantLancashirePubsTakeawayCafeFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice