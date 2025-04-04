When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 19 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Seniors, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4AB Rated 5 on March 28.

2 . Fleetwood Masonic Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF Rated 5 on March 24.

3 . Asda Cafe, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU Rated 5 on March 21.