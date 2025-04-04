Food hygiene fails and passes as 19 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 19:45 BST

19 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 19 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 5 on March 28.

1. Seniors, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4AB

Rated 5 on March 28. | Google

Rated 5 on March 24.

2. Fleetwood Masonic Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF

Rated 5 on March 24. | Google

Rated 5 on March 21.

3. Asda Cafe, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU

Rated 5 on March 21. | Google

Rated 5 on March 17.

4. Great Wall, Bold Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6BW

Rated 5 on March 17. | Google

